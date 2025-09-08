Universal Orlando Resort Hotels announce fall special events lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort Hotels have announced a thrilling lineup of fall special events, featuring live music, food and wine experiences, and the popular Wantilan Luau.

The events will take place across Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, and Loews Royal Pacific Resort, offering guests a variety of entertainment options throughout September and October.

Velvet Unplugged will feature Dream Street members Matt Ballinger and Greg Raposo performing an acoustic set at Hard Rock Hotel on Sept. 12.

Pinktober Velvet Sessions returns on Sept. 25 with Sister Hazel performing at Hard Rock Hotel.

Harbor Nights La Dolce Vita will be held on Oct. 17 at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, offering Italian-inspired flavors and wines.

Halloween Velvet Sessions on Oct. 30 will feature Sebastian Bach at Hard Rock Hotel.

This event is an adults-only Halloween party. The Wantilan Luau is a weekly dinner show at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, featuring a Polynesian-inspired buffet with dishes like pit-roasted pig and Hawaiian chicken teriyaki. The event runs year-round on Saturday evenings.

