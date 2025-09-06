Universal Orlando Resort launches Fall edition of Volcano Bay Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is launching the fall edition of Universal Volcano Bay Nights, a special after-dark event that will run from Friday through October 31.

The event offers guests the chance to enjoy Volcano Bay’s popular attractions with shorter wait times, live entertainment, and new appearances by Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront a villain in the park’s lava-lit setting.

Guests can enter Volcano Bay starting at 4 p.m., with the exclusive event officially beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 11:00 p.m.

During the event, attendees can experience attractions like TeAwa the Fearless River, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and Krakatau Aqua Coaster with reduced wait times.

Live entertainment includes a Beach Bash on Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ and photo opportunities with the Mystery Machine and characters like Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Fred, and Daphne, along with the Ghost Clown villain.

Admission includes snacks such as Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn, and guests can enjoy over 100 drink options with refills available in a Volcano Bay Freestyle Cup.

Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights start at $99 plus tax per person, with standard self-parking included.

Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 10% discount with a valid pass and photo ID.

