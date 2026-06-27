Universal Orlando Resort unveils stunning sand sculptures at hotel lobbies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is turning up the summer excitement for hotel guests with a limited-time experience available through August 10.

All 11 of Universal’s resort hotels now showcase large themed sand sculptures in their lobbies, each inspired by a popular movie or attraction. These impressive displays, crafted from 600 to 1,200 pounds of sand, took artists up to 10 hours to create.

Highlights include How to Train Your Dragon at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Jaws at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Ghostbusters at Hard Rock Hotel, Kung Fu Panda at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Back to the Future at Universal Aventura Hotel, E.T. at Universal Stella Nova Resort, Dark Universe at Universal Terra Luna Resort, Shrek at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Dockside Inn & Suites, and Trolls at Surfside Inn & Suites.

Hotels are also serving limited-time summer food and drinks, with themed cocktails and seasonal treats on the menu.

Guests at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort can enjoy Saturday night pool parties featuring live DJs, games, and giveaways.

This summer, Universal is also introducing a new perk: hotel guests get access to exclusive character meet-and-greets at Universal Studios Florida every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

These hotel offerings are part of Universal Orlando’s wider summer entertainment lineup, which includes seasonal shows, character encounters, and special events across the theme parks.

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