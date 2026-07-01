Universal Orlando unveils Hellraiser haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of horror’s most iconic franchises is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday that an all-new haunted house inspired by the original Hellraiser trilogy will debut when Halloween Horror Nights returns Aug. 28.

The attraction will transport guests into the world of the first three films, Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, where they’ll come face-to-face with Pinhead and the Cenobites.

According to Universal, guests will begin their journey by entering the infamous Lament Configuration puzzle box before making their way through memorable locations from the films, including Frank Cotton’s attic, the Channard Institute and the Labyrinth, where Pinhead awaits.

Universal also announced that actor Doug Bradley, who portrayed Pinhead in the original films, will reprise the role by providing the character’s voice for the haunted house.

Universal is releasing limited-edition merchandise inspired by the attraction, including a T-shirt and a Pinhead collectible figure.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights at Universal Orlando Resort from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1. Additional haunted houses and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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