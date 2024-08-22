Universal reveals new details about Helios Grand Hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Parks & Resorts on Aug. 22 released more details about Universal Helios Grand Hotel — the centerpiece of Epic Universe, the new Orlando theme park set to open in 2025.

Until now, very little information was shared about the highly anticipated resort hotel, but Universal’s press release offers specifics about hotel amenities, architecture and design details. The Mediterranean-inspired hotel’s façade bears markings like famous Mediterranean basilicas, villas and other architectural landmarks.

One of the most notable amenities is a dedicated Epic Universe entrance off the lobby. That amenity is exclusive to Helios, while all Universal hotels give guests early park admission, free shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, resort-wide charging privileges and free merchandise delivery.

