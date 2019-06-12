Universal's latest Harry Potter coaster set to provide riders with new thrills Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new roller coaster is set to make its debut at Universal on Thursday, but Channel 9 was able to get a sneak preview of the thrills that it's set to provide.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures has a ton to offer park guests.
First, the queue transports riders to show off some pretty neat creatures.
The ride takes you through the Dark Ruins of Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, which should provide riders with a visually exciting experience.
The ride runs for nearly a mile and lasts more than three minutes.
Harry Potter fans have only a few more hours of anticipation before they get to board the coaster packed with thrills and delights.
Riders will get the opportunity to select whether they'd like to ride the course in a motorbike or sidecar.
