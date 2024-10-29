University of Florida announces presidential search committee

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 15-member committee has been named to lead the search for a new University of Florida president after Ben Sasse resigned from the post in July.

Mori Hosseini, chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, announced the members of the committee, which will work with a search firm and ultimately recommend finalists to the Board of Trustees.

The search committee will be chaired by Board of Trustees member Rahul Patel, an attorney who received his bachelor’s and law degrees from UF.

Other committee members include two UF trustees, alumni, a student representative, a leader of the UF Foundation and Charles Lydecker, a representative of the state university system’s Board of Governors.

The announcement did not provide a timeline for selecting a new president. Former President Kent Fuchs is serving as interim president.

©2024 Cox Media Group