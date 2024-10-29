Man arrested after shooting, killing man at smoke shop in Kissimmee, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez shared details Tuesday on a shooting that happened over the summer.

Lopez said law enforcement arrested Jordany Ramos-Oliveras for the death of Onix Camacho Ramirez on Aug. 24.

The shooting happened behind the Beyond Smoke Shop on US-192 near Storey Lake Boulevard.

Investigators say Ramos-Oliveras and a friend got into a heated argument with the victim outside the smoke shop, and things escalated beyond words.

“The killer can be seen pulling out a gun and pointing towards the back of the victim’s head and pulling the trigger and killing him,” Lopez said.

Deputies said Ramos-Oliveras then fled to Puerto Rico.

Lopez said his investigators contacted officials in Puerto Rico who quickly arrested Ramos-Oliveras.

Ramos-Oliveras was sent back to Florida last week and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Deputies said the motive behind the murder is still under investigation.

