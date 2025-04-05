Dwight Howard elected to basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Orlando Magic star Dwight Howard has been elected as a first-ballot member of the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025.

According to sources at ESPN, this announcement comes just one week after he was in Orlando for his induction into the Magic’s Hall of Fame.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year led Orlando to the NBA Finals and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The official announcement of the Hall of Fame class will be made tomorrow at the NCAA Final Four.

