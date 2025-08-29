University of Florida drops Supreme Court appeal in student refund lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has decided to drop its request for a rehearing at the state Supreme Court.

This will allow a class-action lawsuit over student refunds from the COVID-19 shutdown to proceed.

The lawsuit claims that students paid for services such as healthcare and transportation that were not provided when the campus shut down in 2020.

The state Supreme Court had previously ruled that the case could continue, despite the university’s assertion of sovereign immunity.

