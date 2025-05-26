University of Florida researchers find uptick in AI-generated pornography

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Researchers at the University of Florida say more people are becoming victims of pornography generated by artificial intelligence.

A team from the university looked into a growing number of platforms that allow users to upload an image, then manipulate things like clothing, body shape and pose to transform it into a sexually explicit photo without the subject’s consent.

The study found that less than half of the websites they looked at required or enforced any kind of age verification in the photos.

One week ago, President Donald Trump signed a federal law making it illegal to share such nonconsensual images.

Florida lawmakers also recently passed a bill called “Brooke’s Law” to try to get such deepfake imagery removed within 48 hours. It was named for a Jacksonville teenager who was victimized by AI-generated nude photos shared online.

The bill is now waiting for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

