Unlicensed teen hit 112 MPH in high-speed chase through Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old is facing serious charges after a high-speed chase in Brevard County.

Troopers say the teen hit 112 mph while blowing through intersections and neighborhoods.

The chase ended in the parking lot of a Home Depot, where he surrendered.

He’s charged with fleeing with disregard for safety, driving without a license, and going over 100 in a 70.

His case will be handled through the state attorney’s office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group