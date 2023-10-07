Local

‘Unprecedented’: Central Florida reacts to deadly Hamas attacks in Israel

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com
GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also seized and taken into Gaza

President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday morning in response to the attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Today, I spoke with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. (First lady Jill Biden) and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

Several Central Florida law enforcement and political officials have also spoken out in response to the attacks.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried released a statement pledging support for Israel.

“I am deeply shaken and saddened by the news of Hamas attacks on Gaza killing hundreds of Israeli citizens and wounding many more,” Fried’s statement said, in part. “This unprovoked and unprecedented attack on Israel is an act of terrorism that must be condemned by every nation around the world.”

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis issued a response to the attacks during a campaign stop in Iowa Saturday morning.

“We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas,” DeSantis said. “Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force. We will stand by them when they do.”

Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida are also responding to the attack. In Orange County, Sheriff John Mina says his department will increase their presence and patrols in areas near Orange County synagogues and Jewish facilities as a precaution due to the “horrific” attacks on Israel.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staley also released a statement in support of the county’s Jewish community. Staley says he’s also directed his deputies to increase their patrols near Flagler County synagogues to help make sure people feel safe.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

