‘Unprecedented’: Central Florida reacts to deadly Hamas attacks in Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

READ: What is Hamas?

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. An unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were also seized and taken into Gaza

President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday morning in response to the attacks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Today, I spoke with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. (First lady Jill Biden) and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023

Several Central Florida law enforcement and political officials have also spoken out in response to the attacks.

READ: Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried released a statement pledging support for Israel.

“I am deeply shaken and saddened by the news of Hamas attacks on Gaza killing hundreds of Israeli citizens and wounding many more,” Fried’s statement said, in part. “This unprovoked and unprecedented attack on Israel is an act of terrorism that must be condemned by every nation around the world.”

This unprovoked act of terrorism must be condemned by nations around the world. Israel has the right to defend herself and her people. The attacks on innocent lives is unacceptable and I stand with Israel. Prayers for the families who have already lost love ones. https://t.co/JGaGI1mGi5 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 7, 2023

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis issued a response to the attacks during a campaign stop in Iowa Saturday morning.

“We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas,” DeSantis said. “Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force. We will stand by them when they do.”

We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas.



Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force.



We will stand by them when they do. pic.twitter.com/R6Gb7Wz0Nw — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

READ: Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida are also responding to the attack. In Orange County, Sheriff John Mina says his department will increase their presence and patrols in areas near Orange County synagogues and Jewish facilities as a precaution due to the “horrific” attacks on Israel.

Following the horrific attacks on Israel, we have increased our presence and patrols in the areas of synagogues and Jewish facilities in Orange County as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/se0mnUTe7Z — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) October 7, 2023

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staley also released a statement in support of the county’s Jewish community. Staley says he’s also directed his deputies to increase their patrols near Flagler County synagogues to help make sure people feel safe.

A statement from Sheriff Rick Staly on this morning’s attacks in Israel. pic.twitter.com/s1YBRmDW1M — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) October 7, 2023

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 The Hamas attack on Israel GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 7: A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel today, with fighters simultaneously crossing the border from Gaza. Israel has declared a state of war. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group