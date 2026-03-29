CENTRAL FLORIDA — We continue to track Weather On the Way in Central Florida, as gusty winds and rain chances continue into Sunday.

Some scattered showers will linger this evening and tonight, with strong winds continuing. Wind gusts over 45 mph are possible, with lows in the mid 60s. A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 AM EDT Sunday.

Unsettled weather to persist in Central Florida with rain chances We continue to track Weather On the Way, as gusty winds and rain chances continue into Sunday.

More unsettled weather is likely Sunday. Clouds will linger throughout the day, with scattered showers again pushing in. Winds will remain gusty, with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

A touch more moisture moves in to start next week, increasing rain chances for Monday. We will see morning sunshine during the day, with temps in the low 80s.

Unsettled weather to persist in Central Florida with rain chances We continue to track Weather On the Way, as gusty winds and rain chances continue into Sunday.

Drier weather returns for the middle of next week, with temps climbing back into the mid 80s.

Rain chances return late next week, as moisture again moves into the area. A few showers will be possible to start Easter Weekend, but right now Easter Sunday looks dry.

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