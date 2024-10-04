Update: Three suspects arrested in the Rockledge High School lockdown incident, police say

Update (4:30 p.m.):

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Three suspects were arrested Friday after reports of a person on campus with a firearm.

19-year-old Damien Ffrench, and two minors were arrested after the campus was under a lockdown.

The school was secured quickly and professionally by our Rockledge Police and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

No person was injured during the lockdown.

Update (2:50 p.m.):

Students at Rockledge High School have been released in a normal dismissal procedure according to the Rockledge Police Department.

Update (2:00 p.m.) :

According to the Rockledge Police Department, Rockledge High School is still under lockdown.

Dismissal may be delayed as police complete their investigation.

Previous Story:

Rockledge High School is under a lockdown on Friday, according to Brevard County public schools.

BCPS told Channel 9 that no students were harmed and that they were all safe.

Law enforcement on campus is still investigating the cause of the lockdown.

Stay with Channel; 9 for the latest updates.

