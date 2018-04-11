  • Update: Titusville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 neighbors

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man found guilty of killing two of his neighbors and seriously injuring a third was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison in a Brevard County courtroom.

    William Woodward was found guilty of murder in January of the 2012 slayings of Gary Hembree and Roger Picior.

    He was sentenced to life in prison for those murders and 543 months in prison for injuring Bruce Timothy Blake.

    There was a gasp and a clap in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

    Woodward said he was just trying to protect his family because the victims had been threatening him for months.

    A judge has denied a motion for a new trial.

