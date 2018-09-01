Upgrades to Lorna Doone Park in Orlando could be coming

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lorna Doone Park in Orlando was packed with college football fans Saturday.
For Harold Woods Jr., the park is also filled with memories.
“When I was little, this is where we hung out on Sundays after church. This is our getaway time,” he said.
That’s why the city and Florida Citrus Sports want to spend $8 million to update the park.
The tentative agreement calls for a $5 million contribution from the city and a $3 million contribution from Florida Citrus Sports.
The proposed upgrades will include redoing the path around Lorna Doone Lake, building the city’s first splash pad and putting in new basketball courts, as well as a new playground and community gardens.
For years, community leaders have pushed to make the park more inviting.
“Well I think it's a good idea. I think it's a good idea,” said Ronnie Bush, a longtime Orlando resident.
He said his grandkids would love the splash pad.
The city council will vote on the plan Tuesday.
