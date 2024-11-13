U.S. Coast Guard conducts medical evacuation of a passenger from cruise ship

PUERTO RICO — The U.S. Coast Guard had to medically evacuate a U.S. passenger from a cruise ship near Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard said an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted a medical evacuation of a Carnival Vista cruise ship passenger on Thursday.

The cruise ship was approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico.

The patient was a 69-year-old woman who experienced health complications and required a higher level of medical care on land.

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where local emergency medical service personnel took her to Centro Medico’ Hospital.

“This case required a significant amount of coordination and planning by everyone involved,” said Lt. Luke Dewhirst, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander.

