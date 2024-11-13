Local

U.S. Coast Guard conducts medical evacuation of a passenger from cruise ship

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

U.S. Coast Guard The U.S. Coast Guard has to medically evacuate a U.S. passenger from a cruise ship near Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard /U.S. Coast Guard)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

PUERTO RICO — The U.S. Coast Guard had to medically evacuate a U.S. passenger from a cruise ship near Puerto Rico. 

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Coast Guard said an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted a medical evacuation of a Carnival Vista cruise ship passenger on Thursday. 

The cruise ship was approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico. 

Read: Human head washes ashore in Miami, police investigating

The patient was a 69-year-old woman who experienced health complications and required a higher level of medical care on land. 

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where local emergency medical service personnel took her to Centro Medico’ Hospital.

“This case required a significant amount of coordination and planning by everyone involved,” said Lt. Luke Dewhirst, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander. 

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read