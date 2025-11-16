U.S. Coast Guard rescue eight people from disabled boat in Florida over the weekend

VENICE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people from a disabled boat approximately 35 miles west of Venice on Saturday.

The boaters were safely brought back to a Venice Inlet boat ramp without any reported injuries after their 26-foot vessel became disabled.

“Before going out on the water, make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you will be back,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Beasley, a Station Cortez boarding officer.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew located boaters on their disabled vessel in 2-3 foot seas and 5-10 knot winds at 9:32 p.m They directed the boat crew to the vessel’s position.

A Venice Police officer reported the overdue vessel to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at 1:44 p.m. Saturday.

