ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it intercepted an overloaded Haitian sailing vessel with 103 people aboard.

The boat was recently stopped in the Caribbean region, around 15 miles off the coast of Turks and Caicos.

The vessel was deemed unsafe due to safety of life at sea concerns, prompting the Coast Guard crew to provide life jackets and escort the vessel to Providenciales for further processing.

Photos: U.S. Coast Guard stops boat with more than 100 Haitians aboard in Caribbean waters

Officials said the mission was part of “Operation Vigilant Sentry,” which maintains a continued presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages, and the Caribbean Sea.

Coast Guard officials said the operation aims to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.

