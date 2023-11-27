US customs officers find counterfeit multimillion-dollar watch enroute to Florida

U.S. customs officers in Ohio have stopped a counterfeit of a rare watch from heading to a home in Palm Beach.

Officials released an image of the fake watch, which was shipped from India.

It was designed to look like a rare timepiece that would normally be worth nearly $4 million because only 50 exist in the world.

Officials said they knew the watch was fake because of its packaging.

They said watches and jewelry are the counterfeit items they confiscate the most.

©2023 Cox Media Group