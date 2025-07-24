Users asked to update info in Winter Springs emergency notification system

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Officials in Winter Springs are reminding residents about the city’s emergency notification system.

The Alert Winter Springs Everbridge Portal is free and available to all Seminole County residents and businesses.

The city transitioned from Nixle to Everbridge in 2024, but users’ information was not carried over. That’s why officials are reminding citizens to create accounts in Everbridge or update their account information.

An account allows you to get phone, text or email notifications when critical situations arise.

Click here to create or update your account.

