USF moves football game to Orlando after Hurricane Milton, UCF game still on

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of South Florida’s Saturday home game against the University of Memphis has been moved to Orlando after Hurricane Milton.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

USF said the Bulls will take on the Memphis Tigers at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Read: Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton

The Bulls play their home games at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The West Tampa area surrounding USF was one of the hardest-hit by Milton, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group