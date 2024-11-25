Vacant Ocala Jai Alai building vandalized

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are looking for a group who broke into and vandalized the Ocala Jai Alai building.

Investigators released videos of the incident, which happened last month in the vacant building on West Highway 318.

Deputies said the group broke into the building through the front door and later sprayed fire extinguishers inside.

Read: Palm Bay city manager ousted by council

They also used a chair to destroy three sinks in the men’s bathroom, deputies said.

The fire extinguishers triggered a fire alarm, and when first responders arrived, the group was gone.

Read: Deputies: 1 person injured after shooting in Osceola County

Deputies said a cash reward is offered through Crimestoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group