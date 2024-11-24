Palm Bay city manager ousted by council

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite support from some city leaders, Palm Bay City Manager Suzanne Sherman was fired by the newly reconstituted city council. The City Council will reconvene on Monday evening to discuss next steps.

The Council voted 3 to 2 to terminate Sherman. Councilman Chandler Langevin said, “She serves at the pleasure of council, and we have a new council, and we have the ability to move forward with new leadership.” The City Council appointed Information Technologies Director Brian Robinson to serve as interim city manager.

The resolution brought by councilman Chandler Langevin was seconded by councilman Kenny Johnson. Although majority ruled for the decision, not all were pleased with the turnout. Mayor Rob Medina said, “This I don’t agree with. It doesn’t pass the smell test. This takes me back to five or six years ago...I saw something similar.”

Sherman, who had an annual salary of $240,772.00 will receive 20 weeks pay as part of her severance package.

