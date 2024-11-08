Suspect at large after several hurt in machete attack in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are searching for a suspect accused of hurting multiple people in a machete attack.

It happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday on South Babcock Street.

Investigators haven’t released too much information but said there were multiple victims.

Watch: Volusia Man attacked with hatchet after being lured to be with prospect of sex

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Palm Bay Police Department to find the attacker.

The attack happened near the Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County.

Read: Orlando woman charged with murder after her roommate’s disappearance, police say

Police have not released any information about the person they are looking for.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group