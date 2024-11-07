Volusia Man attacked with hatchet after being lured to be with prospect of sex

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man was attacked by two people after being lured to the beach by a woman tempting him with sex.

Deputies said 18-year-old Alana Cagle drove the victim to the beach and tied him up.

The victim told deputies that he felt uncomfortable, so he broke away from the ties and tried to run.

That is when a man, Wayne Streeter, appeared and started attacking him too.

Deputies said the victim was able to fight his was free of the duo and run to Ocean Shore Boulevard in Ormond-by-Sea and flag down a deputy.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Eventually deputies tracked down Street and Cagle and arrested them.

