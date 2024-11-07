Orlando woman charged with murder after her roommate’s disappearance, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — 42-year-old Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez was arrested and charged for the murder of 42-year-old Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco who reported her missing in 2022.

Gonzalez reported Medina-Pacheco missing to the Orlando Police Department on December 27, 2022.

She told officers she had last seen her on Christmas at their apartment around 10 p.m. that evening, according to OPD.

Throughout the investigation, OPD discovered inconsistencies in the version of events described by Gonzalez.

A search warrant was executed, and evidence was recovered, which showed a violent incident had occurred, according to reports.

After an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, detectives determined that Victoria-Gonzalez was living in Hartford, CT.

With the assistance of the Hartford Police Department, Gonzalez was located by law enforcement, where they conducted an additional interview with her, developing enough probable cause to charge her with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and grand theft, according to OPD.

The body of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco has not been located.

OPD urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

