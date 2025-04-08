House Commerce Committee approves bill mandating e-verify for small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The House Commerce Committee on Monday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require small businesses to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of newly hired workers, readying the measure to go to the full House.

The proposal (HB 955) would expand a current requirement that Florida businesses with 25 or more employees use E-Verify to determine if people are eligible to work.

The Commerce Committee voted 19-3 to approve the bill Monday, but the Senate has not moved forward with such an expansion.

Lawmakers in 2023 approved the E-Verify requirement for businesses with 25 or more employees.

It replaced a requirement that such businesses use E-Verify or what are known as I-9 forms.

Employers that do not use the E-Verify system three times within any 24-month period face $1,000-a-day fines until they show compliance.

Further non-compliance could result in suspension of state licenses.

