Vaccinate and microchip your pets for free at upcoming Orange County events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is offering two free pet wellness events this month for residents looking to vaccinate and microchip their cats and dogs.

The county’s ARM Your Pet program, short for Animal Rabies Vaccine and Microchipping Your Pet, will provide free vaccinations and microchip services on separate dates for cats and dogs in Orange County.

The cat event is scheduled for April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at Orange County Animal Services.

The dog event will take place April 29 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Barnett Park.

Cats brought to the April 22 event can receive a rabies vaccine, a microchip with registration and a combination vaccine protecting against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia.

Dogs at the April 29 event can receive rabies vaccination, microchipping, a DAPP vaccine covering distemper and parvovirus-related illnesses, and a Bordetella vaccine.

County officials say the program is designed to help pet owners access basic preventive care while improving the chances pets can be identified and returned home if lost.

Rabies vaccinations are required under Florida law, and microchipping remains one of the most effective tools animal shelters use to reunite lost pets with owners.

Orange County Animal Services regularly hosts ARM Your Pet events as part of broader efforts to reduce stray intake and encourage responsible pet ownership across Central Florida.

Both events are free for Orange County residents.

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