‘Vague threat' reported to St. Could high deemed 'not credible,' school district says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County School District said a "vague threat" that targeted St. Cloud High School came from out of state and is "not credible."
The district reported the threat Thursday night saying it was posted on social media. On Friday morning, they said investigators determined the threat was a hoax and that "at no time were students and staff in any danger."
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Osceola County deputies said they are upping patrols at the school just in case and said parents can expect extra law enforcement in and around campus patrolling the area.
Deputies said they believe the threat was made with a fake social media account.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}