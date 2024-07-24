Valencia College to add new program for in-demand field thanks to Lowe’s grant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Valencia College will receive $500,000 from Lowe’s Foundation to start up a new accelerated plumbing program.

The Orlando-based state college is one of eight to get funds from Gable Grants, the charitable arm of Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW). The grants are part of a five-year, $50 million commitment to support the training of 50,000 people for skilled trades careers in the U.S.

“With enrollments rising at vocationally focused schools, these community colleges are blossoming arenas for entrepreneurship and economic mobility,” Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation, said in a news release. “Each college has a clear, inspired vision for closing the trades gap in its community, and we’re pleased to welcome them to our larger movement.”

