Van crashes into Holly Hill home nearly missing sleeping teen

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A driver is facing charges after crashing into a home in Holly Hill nearly hitting a sleeping teenager.

A work van slammed into the side of a home on 8th Street on Tuesday afternoon barely missing Jennifer Trask’s sleeping 18-year-old son.

“God is looking down, that’s all I gotta say,” she said.

Trask said when he woke up, he saw a van at the foot of his bed.

Read: Utopia of the Seas: 2nd-largest cruise ship in the world to call Port Canaveral home

She says on top of the damage to the outside of the home, the family lost a few electronics but she knows things could have been much worse.

“A house can be rebuilt, my son cannot be rebuilt,” Trask said. “So as long as he’s alive and OK that’s all I care about.”

Police said the driver had minor injuries. He is facing a charge of failure to use due care.

Read: Thunderstorms flood streets, down oak tree in Ocala

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group