Venezuelan immigrant becomes successful Florida realtor after fleeing home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dayana Perez never imagined she’d leave behind her career and homeland. But in 2016, she and her family fled Venezuela, where daily life had become dangerous and uncertain.

“We couldn’t think differently from the government because our lives were at risk.” Perez, a trained psychologist, says even basic necessities became impossible to find.

“Even having money, and I had it at the time, to buy milk for my daughter, I got there after waiting three hours and there wasn’t any more milk.”

After arriving in Florida and receiving asylum, Perez spent nearly a decade working in various jobs, including cleaning, babysitting and driving for Uber and Amazon, before becoming a realtor. She got her license late last year.

“I’ve had four closings. I’ve passed the $40,000 to $50,000 mark in seven months.”

Joseph La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Realty, remarked on her achievements, noting, “When you look at the survival rate of brand-new realtors, it’s below 75% in the first year.” “She’s grabbing the bull by the horns and providing quality service to the clients.”

Her success comes at a time when Central Florida is experiencing a shortage of over 100,000 affordable homes for families earning 80% of the area’s median income or less.

Perez empathizes with those struggling financially, stating, “I have nearly 10 years in this country, and I know what it takes to earn a dollar.”

Perez’s journey from fleeing Venezuela to achieving the American dream as a realtor truly showcases resilience and dedication. She also passionately addresses the housing needs of Central Florida, making her story both inspiring and impactful.

Now, she’s living the American dream while helping others achieve theirs.

