Veteran creates wall at New Smyrna Beach Walmart to honor other veterans

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man in Volusia County has made it his mission to never forget the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Now he’s telling others about the lessons of such sacrifice one picture at a time.

Two years ago, Army veteran Matt Williams created a wall of honor for these fallen men and women at the New Smyrna Beach Walmart, where he works as a loss prevention manager. The wall is dedicated to those who are serving, have served, and those who never came home.

There are dozens of faces on that wall from all branches of the military - each with a story to tell.

“All of them up there are my brothers and sisters,” Williams said.

Williams said he and his store manager got together and decided they needed to do something more for these service members.

“I just want to honor everybody that’s been in the military. Anybody that’s served, I just want to honor them because I’m a veteran and I know what it was like,” he said.

Sixteen veterans work at the Walmart on State Road 44, so it is personal for them. Some helped make the wall, painted it and built its flag.

The wall has grown over its two years so far.

It was a labor of love to remember and keep the lessons of sacrifice and commitment to this country alive.

Williams said he wants those who see the wall to understand their sacrifice, as well as the sacrifices made by their families.

Williams’ goal is to fill the wall of honor, then to create another one.

If you are a member of the military or have a loved one in the military, you can contact the store. They will proudly display the picture.

