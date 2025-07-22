Veteran job fair happening in Ocoee Friday

OCOEE, Fla. — A job fair aimed at veterans - but open to everyone - will be held in Ocoee this week.

The National Hire a Veteran Day job fair will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at CareerSource Central Florida in the West Oaks Mall Career Center located at 9401 West Colonial Dr.

The job openings range from entry to upper level. Participating companies include Rosen Hotel and Resorts, the Reserves Network, Orange County Public Schools, RaceTrac, Southeast Airport Services and Weiser Security among others.

Community resources will include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy Reserves and Health Screener.

The event is hosted in honor of veterans, but it is open to all job seekers.

Click here to register.

