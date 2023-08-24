Victim identified, reward offered in Orlando triple shooting that left a woman dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A reward is now being offered for information that helps solve a recent murder in Orlando.

Orange County deputies were called just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired at the intersection of S. 18th street and Lee Ave.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people in a car were injured in the shooting. The car was driven to the intersection of Orange Ave. and Michigan St. where they found a man and two women with gunshot wounds.

Deputies noted that there were several members of the National Guard at the scene who saw what was happening and stopped to help.

All three shooting victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, but one of the women later died. She was identified by the sheriff’s office as Carolina Adriana Romero Arcia.

Investigators haven’t released any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

