Victims’ families and survivors will step inside Pulse nightclub next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials say they are expecting nearly 250 people will be given access to see the inside of Pulse nightclub next week.

So far, officials say about 120 family members of Pulse victims have registered to tour the building.

The tours will happen between next Wednesday through Saturday.

Officials say no photos or videos can be taken inside the building.

FBI victim specialists will also be there for the families and survivors.

