Victoria’s Voice Foundation addresses naloxone importance on Capital Hill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In an effort to raise awareness of the importance of naloxone, the Orlando-based Victoria’s Voice Foundation was on Capitol Hill Friday for National Naloxone Awareness Day.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation was founded by David Siegel and his wife after losing their daughter, Victoria, to an overdose.

The foundation was one of many ways Siegel gave back to the community.

“Quite literally, with the use of this medicine, as innocent and as easy to administer as it is, you can reverse the effects of an overdose or poisoning immediately, giving somebody else and their family a second shot at life,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation has impacted more than 1 million families through its education and outreach programs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group