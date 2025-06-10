Video shows aftermath of crash involving train that injured 3 Florida firefighters

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A dramatic new video reveals the moments following a violent crash between a Brightline train and a firetruck.

The crash happened last December in Delray Beach.

The new video shows the aftermath of the crash as first responders reach the mangled firetruck lying beside the tracks.

Three firefighters were seriously hurt in the crash.

According to investigators, the firetruck’s driver had bypassed the lowered crossing arms just before the train slammed into the emergency vehicle at high speed.

The driver has since been cited for a traffic violation.

