Video shows man attack police officers with machete inside Florida Walmart, deputies say

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida deputies said a man was arrested after attacking police inside a Walmart with a machete.

Officers said Lawrence Fountain was confronted after waving around a machete inside the store.

Bodycam video shows the moments Fort Pierce police confronted Fountain before a dangerous attack.

The video shows Fountain picking up the machete up from a shopping cart and swinging it at the officers.

Detectives said one officer was cut on the arm. He was treated at a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Detectives said Fountain may have stolen the machete from that store.

He’s now facing several charges, including aggravated battery on an officer.

