Video shows train nearly crash into school bus in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Video shared with Channel 9 shows the moment a train struck a bus full of students in Sumter County.

The bus driver whose bus was clipped by a train is now out of jail on bond.

Video shows this bus just moving off the train tracks as it is nearly hit by a train.

Students on the bus said it was an intense and scary moment.

Investigators said Yvonne Hampton was traveling with 29 students on her bus when it happened April 2.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Hampton is facing 29 child neglect charges.

See more in the video above.

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