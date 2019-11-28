  • Video: Thousands participate in Turkey Trot

    By: Adam Poulisse

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Organizers said the 30th annual Turkey Trot was the largest group of participants they've ever seen.

    Thousands walked or ran the 5k early Thanksgiving morning at Lake Eola.

    Money raised from the Turkey Trot will go toward local seniors in need. Some 16,000 seniors in Orange County do not have enough food to eat.

    Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth emceed the event.

