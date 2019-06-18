VIDEO: Time-lapse shows intense rain over crowd waiting for Trump

ORLANDO, Fla. - What was otherwise an uneventful moment in Florida's summer weather pattern was made memorable Tuesday for the people who gathered outside of Amway Center in Orlando, waiting for President Donald Trump's arrival.
Nearly an inch of rain, tens of lightning strikes and winds gusts over 40 mph accompanied storms moving across Central Florida during the lunch hour, WFTV certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. Channel 9's cameras recorded the storms. The crowd stayed outside, some huddling for cover under pitched tents or umbrellas, telling our reporters, "It's worth it."
Political News:
