Vigil held to remember Orlando man killed outside Magic Mall bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family and friends gathered at Magic Mall to honor a man shot and killed while minding his own business.

Orlando police said Joseph Phillips was at a bar on April 6 when he stepped outside during an argument.

That’s when police say Keishawn Richards pulled out a gun, intending to shoot someone else, but hit Phillips instead.

Phillips is being remembered by his family with two simple words: love and kindness.

Another man has been arrested in connection to the incident, Naratha McKinney.

Police said McKinney was part of the group involved in the argument.

They also said he fired several rounds into the air during the chaos.

