Vigil planned for victims of Florida State University shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A vigil is planned for Friday after a mass shooting took the lives of two people at Florida State University and left six others injured.

Investigators say 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire just before noon at the school’s busy Student Union.

Investigators say that the alleged gunman is the stepson of a Leon County deputy.

Since the shooting, people have been visiting the campus to pay their respects at a makeshift memorial.

Throughout the night, people have been leaving flowers.

The university said a vigil for the victims will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday at Langford Green, in front of the Unconquered Statue.

