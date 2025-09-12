Vigil this weekend for teen fatally shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a teen who was shot and killed off Sand Lake Road will be holding a vigil in her memory on Saturday as Orange County deputies continue to search for the killer.

The vigil for Karimar Rios will take place on Sand Lake Road by Lilwill Avenue on Saturday evening.

Her aunt, Claribeth Gomez, said Rios went to a club with friends and never returned home.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. We need closure,” Gomez said.

Gomez wants to know why someone shot and killed the 18-year-old.

She said Rios loved being with family and worked at the Walmart off Princeton Street.

According to Orange County deputies, Rios was found shot in a car that crashed into a ditch along Sand Lake Road and Lilwill Avenue just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators won’t say if she was driving.

She later died at the hospital.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough.” Claribeth said.

Rios had been at a nearby club with friends shortly before the crash.

A witness said two men in one car shot into the car that Rios was in.

As deputies search for the person responsible for her niece’s death, Claribeth is pleading to the public to report any details about this case to deputies.

“Say something. We need to find out what happened and who did it so we can close this and get some justice for this beautiful girl,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

The family is now trying to raise money for her funeral. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

