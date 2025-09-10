Deputies identify 18-year-old woman killed in shooting before car crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County identified the woman who was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Officials said Karimar Nicole Rios is the victim who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Lillwill Avenue.

Deputies said they responded after reports of a car crash around 2:10 a.m. when they discovered Rios shot inside.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Deputies said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no other information was released.

