The Villages’ first Hooters is now open

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The first Hooters in The Villages is now open for business.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant held its grand opening Monday at the Lake Deaton Plaza location at 700 Kristine Way.

Anoli Management says more than 70 employees have been hired.

“The residents of the Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are excited to open our doors. We look forward to serving great food in a fun atmosphere and being a part of The Villages community,” said HMC Hospitality Group CEO Neil Kiefer.

Hooters is also planning to open a location in Wesley Chapel in the fall.

