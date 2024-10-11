Viral Florida man, ‘Lieutenant Dan,’ survives Milton, Helene aboard sailboat in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who refused to leave the sailboat he lives on survived Hurricane Milton.

Joseph Malinowski went viral online before the storm made landfall.

People gave him the nickname “Lieutenant Dan,” like the character from Forrest Gump.

Watch: Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton

He lives on a 20-foot sailboat and refused to evacuate.

Reporters caught up with him once Milton passed and he said he had a “mellow” night.

Watch: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida’s coast

“I wasn’t going anywhere, so I wasn’t concerned. It was alright,” Malinowski said.

Malinowski also stayed on his sailboat during Hurricane Helene.

Read: Hurricane Milton: How to help victims of storm

He said that Helene tested him more than Milton did.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group